2021 in Review

Business - Supermarket chiefs Itzik Abercohen, Rami Levy, Eitan Yochananof, Eyal Ravid Who needs lockdowns? Our food retailers have already figured out the trick to making record profits even without them.

Culture and Sport – The Olympic medalists Who, us? Sports champions? What will remain of Israel’s 16 magical days at the Olympic Games?

The Economy - Treasury chief Ram Belinkov Belinkov's comeback is proving itself in budget reallocations and institutional reforms after years of delay.

Health - Sharon Alroy-Preis, courageous public servant The voice of the head of Public Health Services in the Ministry of Health has been clear and consistent about the pandemic, in Israel and internationally.

High Tech - The new wealthy The money pouring into the technology sector has created thousands of new millionaires, and widened social gaps.

Justice – The public's loss of trust Confidence in Israel's justice system, once so high, has slumped, and the time has come for the system to stop blaming everyone but itself.

Media – Keshet CEO Avi Nir The man who controls and (almost) never manipulates our collective consciousness.

Politics - Naftali Bennett To become prime minister, Bennett broke Israel's political mold. Whether temporarily or permanently remains to be seen.

Society – Traffic jaaams Relief is still a very long way off.