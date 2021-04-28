Netanyahu backs down on Justice Minister appointment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed down over the appointment of a new Minister of Justice and decided not to persuade the High Court of Justice that his Likud colleague Ofir Akunis is a legitimate choice for the position. Netanyahu has agreed to support the appointment of Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz, as Minister of Justice.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that he had given a detailed response to the High Court, completely rebutting the claim that yesterday's cabinet decision to appoint Akunis was illegal. However, Netanyahu added that even though his offers of compromise on the matter had been rejected, and in order to break the deadlock and let the vital work of the Ministry of Justice continue, he had decided to appoint Benny Gantz as Minister of Justice, in a transition government. He said he would bring the appointment to a cabinet vote later today.

Likud sources say that Netanyahu had offered to appoint a compromise non-political personality as Minister of Justice. A source in the Likud close to the matter told "Globes" that at least two senior Likud cabinet ministers had urged Netanyahu not to embark on a lost cause to have Akunis appointed as Minister of Justice.

Gantz is expected to be confirmed today by the cabinet as Minister of Justice in a telephone vote.

