1,000 homes approved for Rishon Lezion

The Central District Committee for Planning and Building has approved for objections the construction of the Hahatzavim neighborhood in East Rishon Lezion on land on the municipal border with the recently vacated Tzrifin army camp. The new neighborhood will cover 62.5 acres and will have 1,000 housing units in five to ten floor blocks as well as 23-floor towers with commercial and office space in many of the ground floor areas. These will be a wide mix of apartment types including many three and four room apartments.

The plan includes 17,000 square meters of office space and 6,500 square meters of commercial space. 11.75 acres have been set aside for public buildings including schools and kindergartens with 4.75 acres for sports and leisure complexes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2021

