Over 1,000 new homes planned for Sderot

The Sderot Local Planning and Building Commission has signed building permits for the first buildings in Sderot in the Park, a new neighborhood in the northern part of the town. The permits were issued four years after the Southern District Planning and Building Commission approved the plan for the new neighborhood.

A substantial proportion of the housing units in the neighborhood are in the framework of the Buyer Fixed Price Plan. The permit, the first in the neighborhood, was given to GMN Marketing for Construction, which is building 12 nine-floor buildings with a total of 606 housing units in the neighborhood. 468 of the housing units are discounted apartments under the Buyer Fixed Price Plan. Sderot in the Park will be built on 650 dunam (162.5 acres) next to Road 333 and the planned new entrance to the town. 1,097 housing units are planned in the neighborhood, with 10% of them being houses and the rest high-density construction. 20% of the apartments are classed as small, meaning up to 80 square meters, including a security room.

140 dunam (35 acres) in the neighborhood will form a business park, to be called Green. The neighborhood will also contain a green belt of open areas, an assortment of footpaths and bicycle paths, and public transportation infrastructure.

"Globes" expects starting prices in the area will be NIS 900,000-1 million for three-room apartments, NIS 1-1.15 million for four-room apartments for, and NIS 1.25-1.42 million for five-room apartments.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi told "Globes," "Sderot and its residents have been in a constant state of emergency for nearly 20 years. I am glad and proud that the town is growing and developing despite everything. Another neighborhood is being built now, and it will be a green neighborhood with economical elements. We'll establish a business and commercial zone in the neighborhood, including technology companies we are in contact with in the heart of the neighborhood. Anyone living in the neighborhood and working on this site will not even need a vehicle. People outside will be able to arrive by train and travel from the railway station by bicycle on a special path that we’re building directly to the neighborhood and the site. It's a pleasure to see how the developers and the people of Israel are seeing that the future is here in Sderot, and are helping us expand and develop the town with 1,000 new residents each year."

Architect Naaman Belkind designed the neighborhood. GMN Marketing for Construction's architect is Larry Sternstein.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020