News Corporation NWSA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.58 billion, indicating an increase of 2.28% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 20 cents per share in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters, missing the mark once. News Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.75%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The company’s continuous efforts to launch new products like carbon credit indices and work on more sophisticated analytics are likely to have driven customer base and retention in the to-be-reported quarter.



The demand for New York customer tools is expanding as governments globally continue to tighten regulations and wheeled sanctions. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Book Publishing segment is expected to have borne the impact of lower book sales due to a decline in consumer demand industry-wide and weak frontlist performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



A rise in physical book sales and improved returns in the Book Publishing segment is likely to have aided top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. In the fiscal first quarter, the Book Publishing segment reported revenues of $525 million, which increased 8% year over year from the prior-year quarter’s level.



News Corporation is expected to have continued to assess opportunities to optimize its Digital Real Estate segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is witnessing the continued impact of the macroeconomic environment on the housing market, including higher mortgage rates, which has led to lower lead and transaction volumes. This is expected to have weighed on the top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The integration of OPIS and CMA is receiving strong demand from numerous industries like metal, sustainability, carbon plastics, renewables and biofuels. The yields are likely to rise, while retention is expected to be steady in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.



News Corporation currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



BlackLine BL has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 57.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents per share.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bill Holdings is slated to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

*Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

*Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

*Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, "Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous."