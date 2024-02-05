New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This company which provides pawn services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This vehicular heat transfer solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.3

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA: This biotherapeutic research and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation OSK: This equipment solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

