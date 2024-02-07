Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lumen (LUMN) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +366.67%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Fiber Broadband Subscribers : 916 thousand compared to the 918.54 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Fiber broadband enabled units : 3,700 thousand compared to the 3,608.89 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Mass Markets total broadband subscribers : 2,758 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,768.28 thousand.

Other Broadband subscribers : 1,842 thousand compared to the 1,849.73 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Other broadband enabled units : 18,100 thousand versus 18,187.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

Mass Markets total broadband enabled units : 21,800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21,796.22 thousand.

Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue : $2.79 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale : $741 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $744.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise : $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32%.

Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue: $729 million compared to the $734.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.



Shares of Lumen have returned -25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

