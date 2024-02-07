Fortinet (FTNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Fortinet (FTNT) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Fortinet (FTNT) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Fortinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Total billings (Non-GAAP) : $1.86 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $1.86 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Total deferred revenue : $5.74 billion versus $5.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $5.74 billion versus $5.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Europe Middle East and Africa : $575.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $575.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Geographic revenues- Total Americas : $569.10 million compared to the $570.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $569.10 million compared to the $570.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan : $270.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $270.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenue- Total Product : $488.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $496.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

: $488.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $496.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%. Revenue- Services : $927 million versus $913.21 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.

: $927 million versus $913.21 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change. Gross profit- Product Non GAAP : $293.40 million compared to the $289.94 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $293.40 million compared to the $289.94 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Gross profit- Service Non GAAP : $816.80 million compared to the $785.27 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $816.80 million compared to the $785.27 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Gross profit- Product : $290.90 million compared to the $296.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $290.90 million compared to the $296.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gross profit- Services: $808.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.97 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Fortinet here>>>



Shares of Fortinet have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

