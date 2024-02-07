Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The headline numbers for Cincinnati Financial (CINF) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +18.14%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 31.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses : 56.4% versus 62% estimated by six analysts on average.

Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 87.5% versus 91.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 60.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.7%.

Investment income, net of expenses- Total : $239 million versus $227.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $560 million compared to the $545.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.

Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums : $148 million versus $141.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.

Revenues- Earned premiums- Total : $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums : $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues : $2 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $149 million versus $143.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus $2.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>



Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

