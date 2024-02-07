Qiagen (QGEN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Qiagen (QGEN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Qiagen (QGEN) reported $509.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics : $271 million compared to the $264.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $271 million compared to the $264.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Life Sciences : $238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $237.03 million.

: $238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $237.03 million. Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies : $164 million compared to the $173.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $164 million compared to the $173.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by Product Groups- Other : $19 million versus $25.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $19 million versus $25.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification : $81 million versus $64.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $81 million versus $64.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS : $65 million compared to the $71.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $65 million compared to the $71.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $180 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Qiagen here>>>



Shares of Qiagen have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research