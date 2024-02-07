Compared to Estimates, Carlisle (CSL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Carlisle (CSL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Carlisle (CSL) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.17, compared to $3.92 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was +20.17%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) : $815.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $771.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $815.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $771.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) : $311.60 million compared to the $311.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.

: $311.60 million compared to the $311.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year. Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) : $254.90 million compared to the $202 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $254.90 million compared to the $202 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated : -$27.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$25.01 million.

: -$27.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$25.01 million. Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $69.30 million compared to the $33.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Carlisle here>>>



Shares of Carlisle have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research