American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for American Assets Trust (AAT) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

American Assets Trust (AAT) reported $112.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.78 million, representing a surprise of +3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how American Assets Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- Other property income : $5.22 million compared to the $6.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $5.22 million compared to the $6.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Rental income : $107.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $107.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Net income (loss) per share-Diluted: $0.17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.15. View all Key Company Metrics for American Assets Trust here>>>



Shares of American Assets Trust have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

