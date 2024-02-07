Highwoods Properties (HIW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Highwoods Properties (HIW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Highwoods Properties (HIW) reported $206.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +8.79%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Highwoods Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Occupancy : 88.8% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 88.8% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Rental and other revenues- Lease termination fees, net : $0.49 million compared to the $0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +109% year over year.

: $0.49 million compared to the $0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +109% year over year. Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net : $175.89 million versus $174.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $175.89 million versus $174.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues : $9.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $9.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net : $17.01 million compared to the $16.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $17.01 million compared to the $16.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net : $3.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.9%.

: $3.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.9%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.36 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.19. View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>



Shares of Highwoods Properties have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research