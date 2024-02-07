Omnicom (OMC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Omnicom (OMC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Omnicom (OMC) reported $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was +1.85%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Total Organic Revenue Growth : 4.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare : 3.6% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

Organic Revenue Growth - Commerce & Brand Consulting : 1% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential : -8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.5%.

Revenue- Asia Pacific : $506.80 million compared to the $488.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

Revenue- North America : $2.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Revenue- Middle East and Africa : $110.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.9%.

Revenue- Europe (Euro Markets & Other Europe & United Kingdom) : $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion.

Revenue- Commerce & Brand Consulting : $222 million versus $223.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

Revenue- Execution & Support : $207.60 million versus $257.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.

Revenue- Healthcare : $353.20 million versus $308.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

Revenue- Public Relations: $417.40 million versus $412.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Omnicom here>>>



Shares of Omnicom have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

