Nabors (NBR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Nabors (NBR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Nabors Industries (NBR) reported $737.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of -$3.84 for the same period compares to -$3.89 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $749.52 million, representing a surprise of -1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -149.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.54. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Nabors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Daily Rig Revenue - International Drilling : $46.78 million versus $48.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $46.78 million versus $48.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - International Drilling : $16.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.25 million.

: $16.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.25 million. Average Rigs Working - International Drilling : 80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.

: 80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82. Average Rigs Working - U.S. Drilling : 76 compared to the 79 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 76 compared to the 79 average estimate based on three analysts. Daily Rig Revenue - U.S. Drilling : $37.87 million compared to the $37.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $37.87 million compared to the $37.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- U.S. Drilling : $265.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.

: $265.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%. Operating Revenues- International Drilling : $342.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $359.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $342.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $359.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Operating Revenues- Drilling Solutions : $77.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $77.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Operating Revenues- Other reconciling items : -$19.05 million compared to the -$24.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.

: -$19.05 million compared to the -$24.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Rig Technologies : $59.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

: $59.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Revenues and other income- Total Operating Revenues : $725.80 million versus $748.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $725.80 million versus $748.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenues and other income- Investment income: $12.04 million versus $8.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Nabors here>>>



Shares of Nabors have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

