Snap (SNAP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Snap (SNAP) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Snap (SNAP) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +14.29%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 414 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 411.73 million.

Geographic Revenue- Europe: $238.25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Snap here>>>



Shares of Snap have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

