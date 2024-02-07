Intapp (INTA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Intapp (INTA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Intapp (INTA) reported $103.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +83.33%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR) : $256.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $251.84 million.

: $256.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $251.84 million. Total ARR : $365 million compared to the $358.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $365 million compared to the $358.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Recurring Revenues : $91.25 million versus $87.61 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $91.25 million versus $87.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Professional Services : $12.68 million versus $15.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $12.68 million versus $15.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license : $14.14 million compared to the $12.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.

: $14.14 million compared to the $12.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year. Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support: $77.11 million versus $75.60 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Intapp here>>>



Shares of Intapp have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

