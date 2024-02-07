Compared to Estimates, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) reported revenue of $58.01 million, down 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.07 million, representing a surprise of -3.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Apollo Commerical Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Interest Income- Interest income from commercial mortgage loans : $180.29 million versus $176.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $180.29 million versus $176.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income- Interest income from subordinate loans and other lending assets : $0.86 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.86 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue from real estate owned operations: $26.15 million versus $19.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Commerical Finance here>>>



Shares of Apollo Commerical Finance have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research