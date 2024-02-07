Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Jack Henry (JKHY) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Jack Henry (JKHY) reported revenue of $545.7 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +7.02%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenues- Core : $165.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $165.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Payments : $203.84 million compared to the $203.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $203.84 million compared to the $203.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenues- Complementary : $152.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $152.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues- Corporate & Other : $23.80 million compared to the $17.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.4% year over year.

: $23.80 million compared to the $17.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.4% year over year. Revenues- Processing : $233.71 million versus $223.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $233.71 million versus $223.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Services and Support: $311.99 million compared to the $313.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>



Shares of Jack Henry have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

