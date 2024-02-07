KKR Real Estate (KREF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for KKR Real Estate (KREF) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

For the quarter ended December 2023, KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) reported revenue of $46.49 million, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.93 million, representing a surprise of +8.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how KKR Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Total net interest income : $46.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.93 million.

: $46.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.93 million. Total other income : $4.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.58 million.

: $4.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.58 million. Total other income- Other income : $1.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.

: $1.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million. Total other income- Income (loss) from equity method investments : $0.37 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.37 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total other income- Revenue from real estate owned operations: $2.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.80 million. View all Key Company Metrics for KKR Real Estate here>>>



Shares of KKR Real Estate have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

