Compared to Estimates, Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Advanced Energy (AEIS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) reported revenue of $405.27 million, down 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- Semiconductor Equipment : $191.38 million compared to the $179.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.

: $191.38 million compared to the $179.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial & Medical : $108.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

: $108.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%. Net Sales- Data Center Computing : $62.85 million compared to the $73.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.5% year over year.

: $62.85 million compared to the $73.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.5% year over year. Net Sales- Telecom & Networking: $42.44 million compared to the $30.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Energy here>>>



Shares of Advanced Energy have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

