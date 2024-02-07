Atmos (ATO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The headline numbers for Atmos (ATO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Atmos Energy (ATO) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.9%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of -32.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment : $211.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $211.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Operating revenues- Distribution segment : $1.11 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change. Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage : $118.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.02 million.

: $118.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.02 million. Operating Income- Distribution: $280.48 million compared to the $265.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Atmos here>>>



Shares of Atmos have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

