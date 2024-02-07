Sonos (SONO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The headline numbers for Sonos (SONO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sonos (SONO) reported revenue of $612.87 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +40.00%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers : $503.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $503.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue : $25.30 million compared to the $19.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.5% year over year.

: $25.30 million compared to the $19.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.5% year over year. Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $84.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Sonos here>>>



Shares of Sonos have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

