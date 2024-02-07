Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q1 Earnings

The headline numbers for The AZEK Company (AZEK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, The AZEK Company (AZEK) reported revenue of $240.44 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- Commercial : $17.44 million versus $17.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.6% change.

Net Sales- Residential : $223 million versus $216.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.

Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial : $2.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 million.

: $2.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $52.76 million versus $49.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for The AZEK Company here>>>



Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

