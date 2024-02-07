Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw EQT Corporation (EQT) ending at $34.23, denoting a +0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 10.55% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of EQT Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.48, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.52 billion, indicating a 15.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.81% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, EQT Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

Meanwhile, EQT's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, placing it within the bottom 3% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

