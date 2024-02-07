VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) reached $29.83, with a +0.67% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.67% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $926.32 million, indicating a 20.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.47, so one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

