Mosaic (MOS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Mosaic (MOS) standing at $30.35, reflecting a +1.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

The fertilizer maker's shares have seen a decrease of 15.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Mosaic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 21, 2024. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.87%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 32.84% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Currently, Mosaic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Mosaic has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.17 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Fertilizers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

