Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reached $10.07, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 11.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Warner Bros. Discovery will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.29 billion, indicating a 6.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.32% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

