Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) standing at $16.12, reflecting a -0.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.32% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 16.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.99 million, up 38.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.59 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

