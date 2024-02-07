Essex Property Trust (ESS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The headline numbers for Essex Property Trust (ESS) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) reported $421.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $3.83 for the same period compares to $2.86 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.68 million, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.81. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Essex Property Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Financial Occupancies - Same-Property Portfolio : 96.1% compared to the 96.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 96.1% compared to the 96.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Rental and other property : $418.95 million versus $417.90 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $418.95 million versus $417.90 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Management and other fees from affiliates : $2.80 million compared to the $2.79 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $2.80 million compared to the $2.79 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenue- Rental and other property- Other property : $5.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $5.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Revenue- Rental and other property- Rental income : $413.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $411.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $413.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $411.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Rental and other property revenues- Same-property revenue : $400.33 million compared to the $400.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $400.33 million compared to the $400.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.02 compared to the $1.47 average estimate based on 10 analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Essex Property Trust here>>>



Shares of Essex Property Trust have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

