Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Boise Cascade (BCC) standing at $133.88, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company have appreciated by 1.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boise Cascade in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.45, signifying a 16.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.59 billion, indicating a 2.61% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% higher. Right now, Boise Cascade possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

