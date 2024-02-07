Red Robin (RRGB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Red Robin (RRGB) reached $10.32, with a +1.08% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

The casual restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 12.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Red Robin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 67.41% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $304.73 million, indicating a 5.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Red Robin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Red Robin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

