Can Ashland (ASH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Ashland (ASH) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this chemical company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Ashland, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.14 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -20.28% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ashland has increased 7.65% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $4.18 per share represents a change of +2.7% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Ashland. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.53%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Ashland because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 11.9% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

