Merck (MRK) Unit to Buy Elanco's Aqua Business for $1.3B

Merck’s MRK Animal Health unit, known as Merck Animal Health, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN to acquire the latter’s aqua business for $1.3 billion in cash.

The acquisition of Elanco Animal Health’s aqua business will add an innovative portfolio of medicines and vaccines, nutritionals and supplements for aquatic species, two related aqua manufacturing facilities in Canada and Vietnam, and a research facility in Chile to Merck’s Animal Health business unit.

The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Shares of Merck have rallied 19.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 22.4%.

The acquisition will bring in products like Clynav, a new-generation DNA-based vaccine that protects Atlantic salmon against pancreas disease, and Imvixa, an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment. The acquisition also complements Merck Animal Health’s warm water vaccine portfolio by adding a portfolio of water treatment products for warm water production.

Additionally, the DNA-based vaccine technology has the potential to expedite the development of novel vaccines to address the unmet needs of the aqua industry.

We note that Merck’s Animal Health business is a key contributor to its top-line growth.

In 2023, the Animal Health segment generated revenues of $5.63 billion, up 1% year over year (3% excluding Fx impact). The company is recording above-market growth and a lucrative acquisition like this will help in augmenting the business further.

