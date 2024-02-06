Tradeweb (TW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Tradeweb (TW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tradeweb Markets (TW) reported revenue of $370 million, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +1.59%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Average Daily Volumes - Rates : $1,087.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $944.72 billion.

Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities : $15.97 versus $16.53 estimated by nine analysts on average.

Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit : $64.64 versus $60.91 estimated by nine analysts on average.

Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Rates : $1.95 versus $2.09 estimated by nine analysts on average.

Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed : $2.38 million versus $2.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable : $265.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $247.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.

Revenue by Asset Class- Other : $5.42 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed : $4.16 million compared to the $4.32 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed : $7.47 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable : $12.45 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.

Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable : $23.67 million compared to the $22.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable: $132.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $93.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72%. View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>



Shares of Tradeweb have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

