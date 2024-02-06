Compared to Estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +7.53%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how KKR & Co. Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Assets Under Management : $552.80 billion versus $545.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $552.80 billion versus $545.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Fee Paying Assets Under Management : $446.41 billion compared to the $441.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $446.41 billion compared to the $441.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Management Monitoring and Transaction Fees, Net- Management Fees : $784.58 million versus $779.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $784.58 million versus $779.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $23.90 million compared to the $34.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.

: $23.90 million compared to the $34.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year. Management Monitoring and Transaction Fees, Net- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net : $264.23 million versus $186.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $264.23 million versus $186.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Earnings- Insurance : $231.27 million versus $207.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $231.27 million versus $207.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Earnings- Asset Management: $969.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $930.58 million. View all Key Company Metrics for KKR & Co. Inc. here>>>



Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

