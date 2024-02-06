Peabody Energy (BTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 31% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Peabody Energy will continue to benefit from its diverse asset base that provides consistent results.



BTU’s fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from its continued share repurchase program. The company's ongoing debt reduction program might have contributed to lower capital finance costs and higher profitability in the to-be-reported period.



However, its fourth-quarter revenues might have been negatively impacted by lower cost per ton of coal sold during the quarter.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.24 billion, indicating a deterioration of 24% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total amount of coal sold is pegged at 31.7 million tons, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Plains All American Pipeline PAA is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s earnings is pegged at 37 cents per unit. The firm delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.3% in the last four quarters.



Energy Transfer ET is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $23.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15%.



ONEOK OKE is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.64%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.