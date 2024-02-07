New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This megawatt-scale power solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META: This company which provides social media platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA: This biotherapeutic research and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kemper Corporation KMPR: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

