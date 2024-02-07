Arkema (ARKAY) Unveils New Pebax Elastomer Unit in France

Arkema S.A. ARKAY recently started its new Pebax elastomer unit at the Serquigny facility in France. This new unit, constructed with cutting-edge industrial processes, can make both bio-circular Pebax Rnew and traditional Pebax elastomers.



These innovative materials are widely utilized in sports equipment such as running shoes, soccer shoes and ski boots, as well as in electrical gadgets and other niche industries such as antistatic additives and medical devices.



Arkema has beefed up its global manufacturing capacity for Pebax elastomers by 40% at the Serquigny plant to support its customers’ growth, especially in the sports and consumer goods markets.



This presents a significant opportunity for Arkema to meet growing demand in existing and new applications while also enhancing its operations, as water usage at the facility will be decreased by around 25%.



Arkema's portfolio of first-class solutions addresses the ever-increasing demand for innovative and sustainable materials, building on its unique combination of materials science knowledge. Arkema provides cutting-edge technology solutions to address difficulties such as new energies, water access, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and maintains open lines of communication with all of its stakeholders.



Shares of Arkema have gained 7% over the past year against a 22.9% decline of its industry.



