Nabors (NBR) Q4 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates

Nabors Industries NBR reported a fourth-quarter 2023 loss per share of $2.7 per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $7.87. This was primarily due to much lower year-over-year total costs and expenses.

Revenues of $737.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750 million. The top line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $769.3 million. This was due to poor contribution from NBR’s U.S. Drilling and Rig Technologies segments.

Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased to $230.1 million from $230 million recorded a year ago. The amount is lower than our model estimates of $231 million.

Segmental Performances

U.S. Drilling generated operating revenues of $265.8 million, down 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $332.9 million. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.8 million. Operating profit totaled $51.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s level of $68.3 million. The figure is slightly lower than our estimated profit of $51.6 million.

International Drilling’s operational revenues of $342.8 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $317.6 million, attributed to the commencement of operations by several rigs. The unit’s top line also missed our estimate of $369.3 million. Operating profit totaled $18.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s level of $1.8 million. The figure is higher than our estimated profit of $6.6 million.

Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment totaled $77 million, up 8% from $71.3 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat our estimate of $71.5 million, driven by the efficient performance of drilling software and digitalization product lines. Additionally, the unit’s operating income of $30.1 million was higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $24.8 million. However, it was lower than our projection of $48.8 million.

Revenues from Rig Technologies totaled $59.3 million, decreased about 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $62.8 million. The metric beat our projection of $45 million. The segment’s operating profit totaled $5.8 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s level of $2.1 million. The figure is lower than our projection of $6.5 million.

Financial Position

Nabors’ total costs and expenses decreased to $714.7 million from $801.3 millionrecorded in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher research and engineering and interest expenses. Additionally, the amount is lower than our prediction of $764.5 million.

As of Dec 31, 2023, NBR had $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments. Long-term debt was about $2.4 billion, with a total debt-to-total capital of 82.2%.

Nabors generated a negative free cash flow of $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Nabors expects the average rig count in the U.S. drilling segment to be in the range of 73-75 for the first quarter of 2024. It also anticipates the daily margin to be $15,300 during the same time frame. Adjusted EBITDA for Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $2.0 million.

For the International Drilling segment, the daily drilling margin in the first quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the band of $16,100-$16,300, with approximately two rigs in operation.

In terms of financial performance, Nabors expects Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies to generate Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30-$31 million and $5-$6 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, Nabors anticipates capital expenditures in the band of $170-$180 million for the quarter, with approximately $50 million reserved for newbuilds in Saudi Arabia.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, NBR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

