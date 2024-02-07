Company News for Feb 7, 2024

ArcBest Corp.’s ( ARCB ) shares jumped 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.

) shares jumped 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. Shares of Centene Corp. ( CNC ) rose 1.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.

) rose 1.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43. Autohome Inc.’s ( ATHM ) shares soared 11.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $269.22 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.99 million.

) shares soared 11.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $269.22 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.99 million. Shares of Linde plc ( LIN ) surged 3.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50.

