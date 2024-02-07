Company News for Feb 7, 2024

Companies in The News Are: ARCB, CNC, ATHM, LIN.
- ArcBest Corp.’s (ARCB) shares jumped 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
- Shares of Centene Corp. (CNC) rose 1.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.
- Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) shares soared 11.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $269.22 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.99 million.
- Shares of Linde plc (LIN) surged 3.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50.
