Bunge Global (BG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The headline numbers for Bunge Global (BG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Bunge Global (BG) reported $14.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.24 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79, the EPS surprise was +32.62%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Volumes - Agribusiness : 20,522 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,381.5 Kmt.

: 20,522 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,381.5 Kmt. Volumes - Milling products : 836 Kmt compared to the 828.83 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 836 Kmt compared to the 828.83 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils : 2,272 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,251.4 Kmt.

: 2,272 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,251.4 Kmt. Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness : $10.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

: $10.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Net sales to external customers- Milling products : $412 million versus $464.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.

: $412 million versus $464.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change. Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils : $3.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.

: $3.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%. Net sales to external customers- Sugar and Bioenergy : $43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%.

: $43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness : $639 million compared to the $511.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $639 million compared to the $511.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness- Processing : $593 million compared to the $481.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $593 million compared to the $481.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness- Merchandising : $46 million compared to the $72.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $46 million compared to the $72.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other : -$83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$123.20 million.

: -$83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$123.20 million. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products: $30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.61 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Bunge Global here>>>



Shares of Bunge Global have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

