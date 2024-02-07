Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Edgewell Personal (EPC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) reported $488.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.93 million, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- Feminine Care : $71.80 million versus $79.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.

: $71.80 million versus $79.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Net Sales- Wet Shave : $301.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $282.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $301.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $282.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care: $115.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for Edgewell Personal here>>>



Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research