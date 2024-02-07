Triumph Group (TGI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Triumph Group (TGI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Triumph Group (TGI) reported $284.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.4%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366.32 million, representing a surprise of -22.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -223.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Triumph Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- Interiors : $44.08 million versus $42.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $44.08 million versus $42.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Systems & Support : $241.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

: $241.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%. Operating income (loss)- Systems & Support : $33.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.60 million.

: $33.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.60 million. Operating income (loss)- Corporate : -$10.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.92 million.

: -$10.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.92 million. Operating income (loss)- Interiors: -$2.12 million versus $0.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Group here>>>



Shares of Triumph Group have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

