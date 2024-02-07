Compared to Estimates, CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The headline numbers for CVS Health (CVS) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, CVS Health (CVS) reported revenue of $93.81 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +5.47%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Medical benefit ratio (MBR) : 88.5% versus 88% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 88.5% versus 88% estimated by six analysts on average. Medical membership - Total : 25,659 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25,521.32 thousand.

: 25,659 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25,521.32 thousand. Medical membership - Medicaid - Total : $2.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion.

: $2.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total : 3,460 thousand compared to the 3,449.25 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,460 thousand compared to the 3,449.25 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other : $585 million versus $524.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $585 million versus $524.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment : $31.19 billion versus $30.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $31.19 billion versus $30.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services : $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion.

: $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums : $25.07 billion compared to the $24.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $25.07 billion compared to the $24.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store : $5.86 billion compared to the $6.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $5.86 billion compared to the $6.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net revenue- Health Services segment : $49.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

: $49.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy : $24.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.53 billion.

: $24.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.53 billion. Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Net investment income: $209 million versus $181.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for CVS Health here>>>



Shares of CVS Health have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

