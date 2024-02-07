Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The headline numbers for Emerson Electric (EMR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Emerson Electric (EMR) reported revenue of $4.12 billion, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +17.31%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- AspenTech : $257 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.12 million.

Revenue- Intelligent Devices : $2.82 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software : $675 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $671.94 million.

Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control : $940 million compared to the $924.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Eliminations : -$19 million versus -$20.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation : $613 million versus $595.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity : $322 million versus $317.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Software And Control : $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.

Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical : $947 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $821.26 million.

Earnings before interest and tax- AspenTech: -$35 million compared to the -$50.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>



Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

