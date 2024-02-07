What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Blackbaud (BLKB) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud (BLKB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 52.9%. Revenues are expected to be $298.09 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Blackbaud metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring' to reach $287.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- One-time services and other' should arrive at $10.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Recurring Revenue- Contractual recurring' of $192.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Recurring Revenue- Transactional recurring' will reach $93.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Blackbaud shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLKB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

