Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Avis Budget Group (CAR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 58.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 17.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Avis Budget metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International' to reach $634.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas' should come in at $249.6 per unit fleet cost per month . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $176 per unit fleet cost per month in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International' to come in at $260.7 per unit fleet cost per month . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215 per unit fleet cost per month in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Total' at $252.6 per unit fleet cost per month . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187 per unit fleet cost per month.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rental days - International' will reach 10,701.28 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,680 Days.

The consensus estimate for 'Average rental fleet - Americas' stands at 485,072. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 467,331 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rental days - Total - Car Rental' reaching 41,253.55 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,906 Days.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average rental fleet - International' of 186,664. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 180,297 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental' will reach 671,736. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 647,628.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per day - International' should arrive at $59.35. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.89 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rental days - Americas' will likely reach 30,552.27 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29,226 Days.



