Unlocking Q4 Potential of Trimble (TRMB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Navigation (TRMB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $911.39 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trimble metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Buildings and Infrastructure' should come in at $378.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Geospatial' at $165.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Resources and Utilities' will likely reach $183.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transportation' reaching $183.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product' to come in at $409.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription and services' of $500.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +117.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Buildings and Infrastructure' stands at $100.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Geospatial' will reach $44.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.20 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Resources and Utilities' to reach $57.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Transportation' should arrive at $23.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.80 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Trimble here>>>



Over the past month, Trimble shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRMB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.