Countdown to i3 Verticals (IIIV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals (IIIV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $92.92 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain i3 Verticals metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software and Services' reaching $58.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Merchant Services' at $34.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payment volume' will reach $6,370,187.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5914015 thousand.



Shares of i3 Verticals have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IIIV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

